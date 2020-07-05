Here is the latest Texas sports news from The Associated Press

UNDATED (AP) — The MLS is Back tournament match between FC Dallas and the Vancouver Whitecaps has been postponed after numerous positive tests for the coronavirus. The game was originally set for Thursday. FC Dallas announced earlier this week that six players had tested positive after arrival in Florida for the tournament. Two Whitecaps players tested positive, forcing the team to remain in Canada. Additional tests were negative, but the team had to push back travel until Monday.

HERRIMAN, Utah (AP) — Kristie Mewis and Shea Goom scored to give the Houston Dash a 2-0 victory over OL Reign on Saturday night in the group stage of the NWSL’s Challenge Cup tournament. The Dash now have five goals, most in the tournament. Kristie Mewis scored in the 12th minute, taking a back heel pass from Shea Groom and blasting the ball from just inside the penalty area. Groom scored on a header in the 54th minute. It was her second goal of the tournament.

PITTSBURGH (AP) — Pittsburgh Pirates first baseman Josh Bell is using his platform to educate himself and others about racial injustice. Bell says he felt angry following the death of George Floyd at the hands of police back in May. Bell is trying to channel his anger into positive change. He's started a book club with his teammates that focuses on social issues. He is also using his Instagram account to promote “Social Reform Sunday," which highlights different aspects of inequality. Bell says his ability to reach out to the community has helped ease some of the pain he felt after Floyd's passing.