Boys & Girls Club ends spring semester

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) -The Boys & Girls Clubs of Laredo is officially ending its spring semester for second to sixth graders due to the coronavirus pandemic.

This is the first time in the club's history of the basketball league that they have had to do this.

They're citing the safety of players, coaches, fans and staff members.

The organization made the decision to put its season on hiatus back in March.

