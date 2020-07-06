Advertisement

City Solid Waste Department to collect bulky trash

Free pick up for District One
File photo: Bulky trash
File photo: Bulky trash(KGNS)
By Justin Reyes
Published: Jul. 6, 2020 at 12:55 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) -The City of Laredo Solid Waste Department will be conducting a free brush and bulky trash pick-up in south Laredo this week.

Starting on Wednesday, July 8th, the solid waste department will be collecting unwanted accumulations at 7 a.m.

Acceptable items include furniture, carpets, swing sets, plastic swimming pools, large toys, bikes, aquariums, and large household appliances.

This is separate from the recycling program and lawn clipping collection program, which are offered free year-round.

To get more information on waste and recycling services in your neighborhood you can download the recycle coach app free.

To schedule a pick up you can call 311 or 796-1098.

