Endless summer stretching on and on

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - The dog days of summer are upon us and we are going to be feeling it this week!

We are expecting a week full of triple digit temperatures, sunny skies and little to no cloud coverage.

On Monday, we will start out humid in the low 80s and see a high of 106 degrees by the afternoon.

On Tuesday we will see a high of 103 and that will be the same for Wednesday afternoon as well.

Now as we head into the later part of the week, temperatures will increase to a high of 105 Thursday, 106 Friday and by Saturday we could be at 107.

With the heat index and humidity, our temperatures could feel as hot as 110 degrees.

This is only the beginning of the south Texas heat, by next week we are looking to start Sunday with a high of 108.

