Advertisement

Endless summer stretching on and on

More hot and humid temperatures on the way!
Prepare for a hot week!
Prepare for a hot week!(KGNS)
By Justin Reyes
Published: Jul. 6, 2020 at 5:10 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - The dog days of summer are upon us and we are going to be feeling it this week!

We are expecting a week full of triple digit temperatures, sunny skies and little to no cloud coverage.

On Monday, we will start out humid in the low 80s and see a high of 106 degrees by the afternoon.

On Tuesday we will see a high of 103 and that will be the same for Wednesday afternoon as well.

Now as we head into the later part of the week, temperatures will increase to a high of 105 Thursday, 106 Friday and by Saturday we could be at 107.

With the heat index and humidity, our temperatures could feel as hot as 110 degrees.

This is only the beginning of the south Texas heat, by next week we are looking to start Sunday with a high of 108.

Copyright 2020 KGNS. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Local

This is love in America!

Updated: Jul. 3, 2020 at 5:12 AM CDT
|
By Justin Reyes
Get ready to celebrate the Fourth of July with hot and humid temperatures in the triple digits!

Weather

It’s always summer in my heart and in Laredo

Updated: Jul. 1, 2020 at 5:37 AM CDT
|
By Justin Reyes
It's the first day of July and it looks like we are going to feel those summer conditions!

News

No rain expected

Updated: Jun. 30, 2020 at 7:05 PM CDT
A very warm airmass is occupying a deepening layer of the atmosphere over Texas.

Local

Here comes a promise of summer

Updated: Jun. 30, 2020 at 7:17 AM CDT
|
By Justin Reyes
It looks like this summer is promising to be another hot one for the books!

Latest News

Weather

Got that summertime sadness

Updated: Jun. 29, 2020 at 4:44 AM CDT
|
By Justin Reyes
We’ve got that summertime sadness because we are about to hit those triple digits and there’s very little ways to beat the heat this summer!

News

Praying for the rain!

Updated: Jun. 25, 2020 at 4:19 AM CDT
We are praying for some rain to bring us some relief from the summer temperatures.

Local

Sunny with a chance

Updated: Jun. 24, 2020 at 4:32 AM CDT
|
By Justin Reyes
It’s another day in paradise as we expect another hot and humid day in South Texas.

News

Boys of Summer

Updated: Jun. 19, 2020 at 4:23 AM CDT
|
By Justin Reyes
The Boys of Summer are making their way to the Gateway City and we are definitely going to feel it this weekend!

News

Summer madness

Updated: Jun. 17, 2020 at 4:19 AM CDT
It's going to be another warm and sunny day in the Gateway City as we prepare for the summer season.

Weather

Summertime, time to sit back and unwind!

Updated: Jun. 14, 2020 at 1:37 PM CDT
We are about six days away from the official start of summer, but we are enjoying some lovely spring-like temperatures.