Face mask inspections underway at businesses

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - Currently, there is a city wide order requiring businesses to enforce a mask wearing policy for customers and employees.

On Monday, inspectors made their rounds to re-visit businesses as they make sure they are enforcing the mandate.

Last week when the order went into effect, inspectors went to businesses the first time to give out flyers and informational packets about the order.

We spoke to Felipe Aguilar, who is a code enforcement supervisor for the City of Laredo, he says businesses are happy to comply with the order.

”We’ve been doing up till now I think, thousands of them in conjunction with the building department, environmental, the Health Department, different entities from the City of Laredo. You know it’s been a group effort and we have, you know, inspectors all over the city doing them.”

Aguilar says he is very grateful to the business owners as they work hard to do their part to flatten the COVID-19 curve.

