Fire officials investigating possible case of arson in South Laredo

Good Samaritan credited with notifying residents
Possible case of arson reported at 1100 block of Reagan Drive
Possible case of arson reported at 1100 block of Reagan Drive
By Justin Reyes
Published: Jul. 6, 2020 at 11:41 AM CDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) -A fire is reported early this morning at a home on the Los Presidentes subdivision.

According to the Laredo Fire Department, it was reported shortly after four Monday morning.

They are investigating this case as an arson.

Fire department says someone set a vehicle on fire, which spread to home.

A neighbor called KGNS saying a good Samaritan was knocking on doors, trying to get people away from the fire.

No injuries are reported at this time.

