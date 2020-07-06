Fire officials investigating possible case of arson in South Laredo

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) -A fire is reported early this morning at a home on the Los Presidentes subdivision.

According to the Laredo Fire Department, it was reported shortly after four Monday morning.

They are investigating this case as an arson.

Fire department says someone set a vehicle on fire, which spread to home.

A neighbor called KGNS saying a good Samaritan was knocking on doors, trying to get people away from the fire.

No injuries are reported at this time.

