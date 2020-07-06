Advertisement

Fourth of July parade honors local veterans

Border Town Trucks thanks local heroes
By Justin Reyes
Published: Jul. 6, 2020 at 1:27 PM CDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) -The American flag waved loud and proud in honor of the Fourth of July and our veterans here at home.

The local group Border Town Trucks got together at a local parking lot over the weekend to celebrate those who have served in our community.

Cars decorated with red, white and blue lined up at the parking lot and paraded a couple of streets in north Laredo.

The cruise took about an hour in a half as they paid tribute to those heroes who served in our military.

There were over a dozen trucks present to honor our local first responders and veterans.

This was a tiny way to show gratitude to those who have been fighting and saving our lives this past Fourth of July.

