Governor Abbott to distribute shipment of remdesivir to Laredo

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) -After weeks without any remdesivir in our community cases are on their way.

According to a local physician, who treats COVID-19 patients, the medication could not have come at a more urgent time.

Doctor Ricardo Cigarroa says patients are streaming in at both emergency rooms and many are requiring intubation. Our COVID ICU’s are at capacity and most are intubated in those units. Over the weekend, we were able to get supplies of Remdesivir thanks to Governor Abbott’s Office.”

The five cases of the antiviral drug were sent to Webb County from the Department of State and Human Services.

Each county in Texas was given a number of cases based on a five-day average of how many positive patients were in the hospitals.

The data reflecting the five cases received by Web County.

