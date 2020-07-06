Advertisement

Health Authority issues quarantine order for local care facility

Health care worker tests positive
File photo: Nursing home outbreak
File photo: Nursing home outbreak(KGNS)
By Justin Reyes
Published: Jul. 6, 2020 at 12:33 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) -The Laredo Health Authority Doctor Victor Trevino is issuing a quarantine order for a local nursing home.

Las Alturas Transitional Care Facility is currently under quarantine since Sunday after one of the health care workers from the Regent Care Facility tested positive.

This worker also helps take care of patients at the Las Alturas Transitional Care Facility.

According to the City of Laredo the last time the worker went to work was on June 30th at Las Alturas.

An investigation is clearly underway for other health care workers that may have worked at both nursing homes.

Copyright 2020 KGNS. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Local

Fourth of July parade honors local veterans

Updated: 34 minutes ago
|
By Justin Reyes
The local group Border Town Trucks got together at a local parking lot over the weekend to celebrate those who have served in our community.

Local

Boys & Girls Club ends spring semester

Updated: 50 minutes ago
|
By Justin Reyes
The Boys & Girls Clubs of Laredo is officially ending its spring semester for second to sixth graders due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Local

City Solid Waste Department to collect bulky trash

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Justin Reyes
The City Solid Waste Department will be collecting bulky trash and brush for neighborhoods in District One.

Local

Fire officials investigating possible case of arson in South Laredo

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Justin Reyes
The Laredo Fire Department is investigating a possible case of arson where a vehicle fire spread to a local home.

Latest News

Local

Webb County Heritage Foundation organizing Historic Laredo photo contest

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Justin Reyes
The Webb County Heritage Foundation is asking local photographers for that perfect historical picture that represents Laredo!

Local

Governor Abbott to distribute shipment of remdesivir to Laredo

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Justin Reyes
Each county in Texas was given the number of cases based on a five-day average of how many positive patients were in the hospitals.

Local

Zapata County Community Center offering COVID-19 testing

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Justin Reyes
Residents in Zapata who are looking to get tested for the coronavirus can get a free test this week.

Newscasts

KGNS News Today (7/6/20)

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By Justin Reyes
This is the full KGNS News Today show for July 6th, 2020.

Newscasts

5 KGNS News Today

Updated: 6 hours ago
6a newscast recording

Newscasts

4 KGNS News Today

Updated: 6 hours ago
6a newscast recording