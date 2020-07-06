Health Authority issues quarantine order for local care facility

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) -The Laredo Health Authority Doctor Victor Trevino is issuing a quarantine order for a local nursing home.

Las Alturas Transitional Care Facility is currently under quarantine since Sunday after one of the health care workers from the Regent Care Facility tested positive.

This worker also helps take care of patients at the Las Alturas Transitional Care Facility.

According to the City of Laredo the last time the worker went to work was on June 30th at Las Alturas.

An investigation is clearly underway for other health care workers that may have worked at both nursing homes.

