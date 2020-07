Here is the latest Texas news from The Associated Press at 2:40 p.m. CDT

FARGO, N.D. (AP) — A judge has ordered the Dakota Access pipeline shut down for additional environmental review more than three years after it began pumping oil. The ruling Monday hands a victory to the Standing Rock Sioux Tribe and delivers a blow to President Donald Trump’s efforts to weaken public health and environmental protections it views as obstacles to businesses. U.S. District Judge James Boasberg in Washington, D.C., wrote that he was “mindful of the disruption” that shutting down the pipeline would cause, but that it must be done within 30 days. Pipeline owner Energy Transfer Partners says it will ask a court to halt the order.

DALLAS (AP) — A family lawyer says Army investigators have identified the body of a soldier who vanished more than two months ago from a base in Texas. Attorney Natalie Khawam says remains found Tuesday buried near Fort Hood belong to Spc. Vanessa Guillén. Guillén had been missing since April. Investigators say she was killed and dismembered by a fellow soldier who took his own life last week. Human remains were found Tuesday near the Leon River in Bell County, about 20 miles (32 kilometers) east of Fort Hood, in the search for Guillen.

DALLAS (AP) — Leaders in two of Texas’ biggest cities are calling on the governor to empower local governments to order residents to stay home as the state’s continued surge in confirmed cases of the coronavirus tests hospital capacity. Austin Mayor Steve Adler tells CNN’s “State of the Union” that he wants Republican Gov. Gregg Abbott to return control to local governments. He says hospitals are facing a crisis. In the Houston area, Harris County Judge Lina Hidalgo says a stay-at-home order is needed. Both are Democrats. The state says a record 8,181 Texans with COVID-19 were hospitalized Sunday.

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Defense Department says a 21-year-old soldier has died in a vehicle accident while serving in Afghanistan. Spc. Vincent Sebastian Ibarria, from San Antonio, Texas, died as the result of a vehicle rollover accident on Friday in Farah, Afghanistan. The incident is under investigation. Ibarria was assigned to 2nd Battalion, 22nd Infantry Regiment, 1st Infantry Brigade Combat Team, 10th Mountain Division, Fort Drum, New York.