Here is the latest Texas sports news from The Associated Press

UNDATED (AP) — Former Cy Young Award winner Félix Hernández has joined the list of major leaguers opting out of the 2020 season due to the coronavirus pandemic. The 34-year-old's decision at least temporarily ends his bid to revive his career. The news comes amid growing unease in major league clubhouses with the season less than three weeks away. Stars Christian Yelich and Jose Altuve say they plan to play the 60-game season scheduled to start later this month. Reliever Sean Doolittle, who helped Washington win the World Series, plans to play but says that if he feels uncomfortable, he’ll opt out.

DETROIT (AP) — Bryson DeChambeau got the result he was looking for from transforming his body. With jaw-dropping drives and some clutch putts, DeChambeau won the Rocket Mortgage Classic by three strokes Sunday for his first victory of the season and sixth overall. DeChambeau shot a 7-under 65 at Detroit Golf Club to finish at a career-best 23-under 265. DeChambeau came into the week with six straight top-eight finishes and was the only player with top 10s in the first three events after the restart from the coronavirus. He won for the first time since the Shriners Hospitals for Children Open in November 2018. Matthew Wolff was second.

HOUSTON (AP) — Houston Astros shortstop Carlos Correa is so serious about not contracting the coronavirus that he’s asked wife Daniella, a former pageant queen, to stay out of beauty salons until the season is over. Correa’s wife was Miss Texas in 2016. The pair wed in the Dominican Republic in December. Correa spoke at length after Sunday’s workout about the importance of personal responsibility among the players if they hope to get through this 60-game season. It's scheduled to begin July 23 or July 24.