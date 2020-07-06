KGNS News reports six cases of COVID-19

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - As the spread of COVID-19 continues, so do the numbers of cases here in our very own KGNS family.

As of Monday morning, we are reporting six active cases here.

Three of our colleagues are experiencing little to no symptoms, while two have mild symptoms. All are recovering at home.

One member of our KGNS family is in the hospital in good condition.

We are reminding our viewers to please know this virus can affect anyone at anytime, so please practice social distance and wear a face cover when out and about.

To our KGNS family, we wish you all a very speedy recovery.

