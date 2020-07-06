Advertisement

Man evaluated at hospital after vehicle stalls

A disabled vehicle ends with several officers at a street in central Laredo.
Corpus Christi Street
Corpus Christi Street(KGNS)
Published: Jul. 6, 2020 at 4:09 PM CDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - A disabled vehicle ends with several officers at a street in central Laredo.

On Monday, shortly after 2 p.m. Laredo police were notified about a truck stalled on Corpus Christi Street.

When officers arrived, the man in the vehicle refused to come out.

The vehicle was disabled and the man was taken to a local hospital for an evaluation.

