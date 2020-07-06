Webb County Heritage Foundation organizing Historic Laredo photo contest

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) -If you have an eye for photography the Webb County Heritage Foundation is inviting, you to take part in their tenth annual "Historic Laredo and Webb County" Photo Competition.

The photos should feature a historic building, landmark, architectural feature, landscape, or anything else that reflects on our history or heritage.

A cash prize will be awarded to the first, second, and third place winners and a total of 13 winners will be chosen. Pictures will be used in the "2021 Historic Laredo and Webb County" calendar.

There is an entry fee of 10-dollars which will cover up to three pictures to be entered but there is no limit on the number of entries that can be submitted.

All they ask is that all pictures be in full-color, horizontal, unmated and unframed and taken within the last year.

For instructions on how to submit pictures, you can call 727-0977 or visit their Facebook page.

The deadline is August 21st at 5 p.m.

