Zapata County Community Center offering COVID-19 testing

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) -Residents in Zapata who are looking to get tested for the coronavirus can get a free test this week.

Starting on Monday and continuing through Wednesday, the Zapata County Community Center will be offering free testing.

Health officials will be administering tests from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. each day.

No registration is required and officials are encouraging residents to take advantage of the opportunity.

