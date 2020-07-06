Advertisement

Zapata County Community Center offering COVID-19 testing

Officials asking residents to remain Zapata Strong
Zapata County
Zapata County(KGNS)
By Justin Reyes
Published: Jul. 6, 2020 at 9:26 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) -Residents in Zapata who are looking to get tested for the coronavirus can get a free test this week.

Starting on Monday and continuing through Wednesday, the Zapata County Community Center will be offering free testing.

Health officials will be administering tests from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. each day.

No registration is required and officials are encouraging residents to take advantage of the opportunity.

Copyright 2020 KGNS. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Local

Webb County Heritage Foundation organizing Historic Laredo photo contest

Updated: 46 minutes ago
|
By Justin Reyes
The Webb County Heritage Foundation is asking local photographers for that perfect historical picture that represents Laredo!

Local

Governor Abbott to distribute shipment of remdesivir to Laredo

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Justin Reyes
Each county in Texas was given the number of cases based on a five-day average of how many positive patients were in the hospitals.

Newscasts

KGNS News Today (7/6/20)

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Justin Reyes
This is the full KGNS News Today show for July 6th, 2020.

Newscasts

5 KGNS News Today

Updated: 3 hours ago
6a newscast recording

Latest News

Newscasts

4 KGNS News Today

Updated: 3 hours ago
6a newscast recording

Newscasts

3 KGNS News Today

Updated: 3 hours ago
6a newscast recording

Newscasts

2 KGNS News Today

Updated: 3 hours ago
6a newscast recording

Newscasts

1 KGNS News Today

Updated: 3 hours ago
6a newscast recording

Weather

Endless summer stretching on and on

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Justin Reyes
We are expecting a week full of triple digit temperatures, sunny skies and little to no cloud coverage.

News

Laredo police sends message to public before Independence Day

Updated: Jul. 3, 2020 at 9:03 PM CDT
Laredo police is sending out a clear messaging asking people to follow safety measures like socially distancing, staying at home, and wearing their face masks during the Fourth of July weekend.