Zapata County Community Center offering COVID-19 testing
Officials asking residents to remain Zapata Strong
Published: Jul. 6, 2020 at 9:26 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) -Residents in Zapata who are looking to get tested for the coronavirus can get a free test this week.
Starting on Monday and continuing through Wednesday, the Zapata County Community Center will be offering free testing.
Health officials will be administering tests from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. each day.
No registration is required and officials are encouraging residents to take advantage of the opportunity.
