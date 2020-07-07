Advertisement

Marine Corps says shooting reported at California base

Twentynine Palms Marine Corps Air Ground Combat Center is renowned as the Marine Corps’ premiere training facility.
Twentynine Palms Marine Corps Air Ground Combat Center is renowned as the Marine Corps’ premiere training facility.(Official Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Medina Ayala-Lo/Released)
Published: Jul. 7, 2020 at 10:16 AM CDT|Updated: moments ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TWENTYNINE PALMS, Calif. (AP) — The U.S. Marine Corps says it is investigating reports of an active shooter at the Marine Corps Air Ground Combat Center in Twentynine Palms, California.

Spokeswoman Capt. Nicole Plymale says shots were reported fired on the base around 6:30 a.m. Tuesday and military police cordoned off the area but it’s unclear if a suspect was taken into custody.

The spokeswoman says no injuries have been reported but a shelter-in-place order remains in effect.

The vast Twentynine Palms base is located in the desert 125 miles east of Los Angeles.

Copyright 2020 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Latest News

National

Dog dispute led to shooting, 3 deaths in Florida, authorities say

Updated: 11 minutes ago
Police said a shooting that left three people dead, including a teenage girl, started with a court dispute over a dog.

Local

Border Patrol agents render aid to lost individuals

Updated: 14 minutes ago
|
By Justin Reyes
Border Patrol agents of the Laredo Sector provided medical assistance to those in distress over the holiday weekend.

National

In reversal, Georgia universities to now mandate masks

Updated: 37 minutes ago
|
By JEFF AMY Associated Press
Faculty and employees have increasingly been demanding that their institutions mandate masks to slow virus transmission, signing letters and petitions

Coronavirus

Brazil’s President Bolsonaro tests positive for COVID-19

Updated: 51 minutes ago
Bolsonaro confirmed the test results while wearing a mask and speaking to reporters in capital Brasilia on Tuesday.

Latest News

Local

Zapata County seeing spike in COVID-19 cases

Updated: 51 minutes ago
|
By Justin Reyes
Zapata County is seeing a spike in coronavirus cases.

National

US probes fuel leaks in older Chevy Cobalt and HHR vehicles

Updated: 1 hour ago
The U.S. government’s road safety agency is investigating complaints of fuel leaks in older Chevrolet Cobalt small cars and HHR wagons.

National

Woman charged in Fort Hood soldier’s disappearance makes court appearance

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Staff
A woman accused of helping her boyfriend dismember and bury the body of a 20-year-old Fort Hood soldier who disappeared in April is held without bond after an initial hearing Monday.

National

Police: Dog dispute led to deadly shooting at Florida home

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
Police in Port St. Lucie, FL, say a shooting that left 3 people dead, including a 13-year-old girl, started with a court dispute over a dog.

Coronavirus

CDC releases guidelines on youth sports safety

Updated: 1 hour ago
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention is out with updated guidelines for youth sports safety in the age of COVID-19.

Coronavirus

New CDC advice on youth sports safety

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
New guidelines for how schools and coaches should approach youth sports are out from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.