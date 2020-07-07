Advertisement

Border Patrol agents foil human smuggling attempt

Eight illegal aliens found hiding in trailer
(KOSA)
By Justin Reyes
Published: Jul. 7, 2020 at 6:37 AM CDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) -Border Patrol agents of the Laredo Sector foiled an alleged human smuggling attempt at the Highway 83 checkpoint.

The incident happened on July 4th when a red tractor approached the checkpoint.

After a non-intrusive scan of the vehicle, agents discovered eight illegal aliens from Mexico hiding in the trailer.

The individuals along with the driver were taken int custody pending investigation and subsequent prosecution.

Despite the COVID-19 pandemic and the summer heat, Border Patrol agents continue to prevent the flow of illegal immigration in our area.

