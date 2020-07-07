Border Patrol agents render aid to lost individuals

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) -Border Patrol agents of the Laredo Sector continue to locate and render aid to several lost individuals during the holiday weekend.

The first incident happened on Friday July 3rd when agents at the south Laredo station received a call regarding an individual lost east of the city.

Agents say the person had been abandoned after he was traveling with a group of people into the country.

The Department of Defense and Air Support and agents from the search trauma and rescue team were able to locate the individual and render aid.

The man was a Mexican Citizen and was illegally present in the U.S.

The second incident happened early Saturday morning when agents apprehended several individuals at a ranch in northwest Laredo.

Agents were informed that one of the Mexican Citizens was left behind and was in need of medical attention.

Agents were able to locate the man and provide medical assistance

The second incident happened on Monday, July 6th when agents received a call from a person who was lost in the brush east of Highway 59. The caller stated that he was out of food and water and that a companion had passed away.

Agents located the individual and determined that he was in good health; meanwhile, investigators confirmed the other individual was deceased and recovered the body.

Despite the presence of the COVID-19, Laredo Sector agents will continue to render aid to those exploited and abandoned by human smugglers.

