Advertisement

Border Patrol agents render aid to lost individuals

Border Patrol agents render aid to lost individual
Border Patrol agents render aid to lost individual(Border Patrol)
By Justin Reyes
Published: Jul. 7, 2020 at 11:11 AM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) -Border Patrol agents of the Laredo Sector continue to locate and render aid to several lost individuals during the holiday weekend.

The first incident happened on Friday July 3rd when agents at the south Laredo station received a call regarding an individual lost east of the city.

Agents say the person had been abandoned after he was traveling with a group of people into the country.

The Department of Defense and Air Support and agents from the search trauma and rescue team were able to locate the individual and render aid.

The man was a Mexican Citizen and was illegally present in the U.S.

The second incident happened early Saturday morning when agents apprehended several individuals at a ranch in northwest Laredo.

Agents were informed that one of the Mexican Citizens was left behind and was in need of medical attention.

Agents were able to locate the man and provide medical assistance

The second incident happened on Monday, July 6th when agents received a call from a person who was lost in the brush east of Highway 59. The caller stated that he was out of food and water and that a companion had passed away.

Agents located the individual and determined that he was in good health; meanwhile, investigators confirmed the other individual was deceased and recovered the body.

Despite the presence of the COVID-19, Laredo Sector agents will continue to render aid to those exploited and abandoned by human smugglers.  

Copyright 2020 KGNS. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Local

Zapata County seeing spike in COVID-19 cases

Updated: 51 minutes ago
|
By Justin Reyes
Zapata County is seeing a spike in coronavirus cases.

Local

LISD & UISD to start school year with remote learning

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Justin Reyes
A local school district is chalking up its plans for the upcoming school year. Meanwhile, UISD is planning on meeting later today to discuss its options.

Local

Health Authority issues quarantine order for local care facility

Updated: 2 hours ago
6a newscast recording

Local

County Constable Precinct Four seizes marijuana during traffic stop

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Justin Reyes
A routine traffic stop leads to the discovery of roughly 400 pounds of marijuana.

Latest News

News

Asymptomatic COVID-19 cases may be driving spread, research indicates

Updated: 3 hours ago
Using existing research, scientists have found that silent transmission could be responsible for half of the COVID-19 cases.

Newscasts

KGNS News Today (7/7/20)

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Justin Reyes
This is the full KGNS News Today show for July 7th, 2020.

Newscasts

6 KGNS News Today

Updated: 3 hours ago
6a newscast recording

Newscasts

5 KGNS News Today

Updated: 3 hours ago
6a newscast recording

Newscasts

4 KGNS News Today

Updated: 3 hours ago
6a newscast recording

Newscasts

3 KGNS News Today

Updated: 4 hours ago
6a newscast recording