Bridge officials turn away travelers during Fourth of July weekend

Ports of entry see large amount of travelers during holiday
By Justin Reyes
Published: Jul. 7, 2020 at 12:31 PM CDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) -Bridge officials in our sister city say that they returned more than 50 percent of people trying to cross into Mexico during the Fourth of July weekend.

On Friday the lines of vehicles heading south of the border were turned away by Mexican officials.

Many were turned away due to the lack of complying with the health protocols in place by the Mexican Government.

Many of those turned were from different regions out of Texas.

The director for health services says this was necessary to prevent the spread of COVID-19.

