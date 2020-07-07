Advertisement

CBP officers seize over 11-million dollars worth of narcotics

570 pounds of meth found inside vehicle
CBP officers seize meth
CBP officers seize meth(U.S. Customs and Border Protection)
By Justin Reyes
Published: Jul. 7, 2020 at 11:32 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) -Federal agents seized over 11 million dollars’ worth of illegal narcotics at a Laredo port of entry over the weekend.

The seizure happened on Friday, July 3rd when agents at the World Trade Bridge encountered a vehicle arriving from Mexico and referred it to a non-intrusive imaging scan.

When officers searched the vehicle, they found 570.90 pounds of meth within the consignment.

The narcotics had an estimated street value of $11,415,859.

The drugs were seized and the case was turned over to Homeland Security.

