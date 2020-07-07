Advertisement

City of Laredo to offer tax relief to disabled residents

Available to property owners who qualify for disability
File photo: City of Laredo to provide tax relief
File photo: City of Laredo to provide tax relief(KGNS)
By Justin Reyes
Published: Jul. 7, 2020 at 5:15 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) -The City of Laredo is looking to lower taxes for disabled residents in our community.

City Council recently approved a Homestead Exemption of $30,000 of the appraised value for property owners who qualify for disability insurance benefits under Federal Old Age, Survivors, and Disability Insurance Act.

Those who qualify will save roughly $190 in taxes based on the current tax rate.

The exemption will become effective for the 2020 Tax Year and will cost the city $201,000 to offer this tax relief to its residents. 

Taxpayers who already have a Disability exemption status with the city will automatically receive the savings.

For more information, you can call the City of Laredo Tax Office at (956) 727-6403.

