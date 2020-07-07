Advertisement

City warns COVID-19 positive people of required isolation

For anyone caught not under quarantine if they are positive with COVID-19, there are some consequences.
Published: Jul. 6, 2020 at 10:19 PM CDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - The city is laying down the law for anyone who tests positive for COVID-19 and is not under quarantine.

The city is issuing a warning doing to make sure people take the virus seriously.

This is for anyone who has tested positive for the virus, including those waiting on their results.

“If you are in quarantine, you must remain in quarantine until you test negative,” said City Manager Robert Eads.

Eads says what’s troubling is that there are a certain amount of people who tested positive for the virus that have been unreachable.

“We’re seeing more and more people that are not answering phone calls, that aren’t speaking to our health officials, when they are trying to talk to them to make sure that they are quarantined.”

Eads says its important to speak to those who tested positive for the virus to start the contact tracing.

“If you are positive with COVID, expect that a call might be coming in quite frequently on a daily basis, your refusal to answer is a refusal against the order.”

For anyone caught not under quarantine if they are positive or have not tested negative, there are some consequences.

“You could be cited or arrested with a felony 3 charge, which carries five to ten years of imprisonment.”

They say it’s just one more way for people to understand the seriousness of stopping the spread.

The city says they’re also prepared to issue subpoenas. This is to compel anyone who has tested positive and is refusing to cooperate with contact tracers

Copyright 2020 KGNS. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

State sends extra ventilators to local hospitals

Updated: 24 minutes ago
Doctor Ricardo Cigarroa said emergency rooms were flooded with patients in need of intubation, so additional ventilators were provided by the state overnight.

News

Two Nuevo Laredo doctors die from COVID-19

Updated: 1 hour ago
El Manana newspaper reported Nuevo Laredo doctors, Doctor Javier Ordoñez and Doctor Rafael Benavides, have lost their lives to COVID-19.

News

Hundreds lined up for free county testing

Updated: 1 hours ago
According to the Webb County Judge Tano Tijerina, one thousand COVID tests were administered.

News

Webb County morgue at capacity

Updated: 3 hours ago
Webb County is running out of morgue space as the number of COVID-19 deaths continue to rise.

Latest News

News

Early voting continues with safety measures

Updated: 3 hours ago
There is still an abundance of caution as elections officials encourage masks, social distancing, and proper hygiene.

News

Face mask inspections underway at businesses

Updated: 5 hours ago
Inspectors made their rounds to re-visit businesses as they make sure they are enforcing the mandate.

News

KGNS News reports six cases of COVID-19

Updated: 5 hours ago
As the spread of COVID-19 continues, so do the numbers of cases here in our very own KGNS family.

News

Man evaluated at hospital after vehicle stalls

Updated: 7 hours ago
A disabled vehicle ends with several officers at a street in central Laredo.

Local

Fourth of July parade honors local veterans

Updated: 9 hours ago
|
By Justin Reyes
The local group Border Town Trucks got together at a local parking lot over the weekend to celebrate those who have served in our community.

Local

Boys & Girls Club ends spring semester

Updated: 9 hours ago
|
By Justin Reyes
The Boys & Girls Clubs of Laredo is officially ending its spring semester for second to sixth graders due to the coronavirus pandemic.