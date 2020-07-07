City warns COVID-19 positive people of required isolation

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - The city is laying down the law for anyone who tests positive for COVID-19 and is not under quarantine.

The city is issuing a warning doing to make sure people take the virus seriously.

This is for anyone who has tested positive for the virus, including those waiting on their results.

“If you are in quarantine, you must remain in quarantine until you test negative,” said City Manager Robert Eads.

Eads says what’s troubling is that there are a certain amount of people who tested positive for the virus that have been unreachable.

“We’re seeing more and more people that are not answering phone calls, that aren’t speaking to our health officials, when they are trying to talk to them to make sure that they are quarantined.”

Eads says its important to speak to those who tested positive for the virus to start the contact tracing.

“If you are positive with COVID, expect that a call might be coming in quite frequently on a daily basis, your refusal to answer is a refusal against the order.”

For anyone caught not under quarantine if they are positive or have not tested negative, there are some consequences.

“You could be cited or arrested with a felony 3 charge, which carries five to ten years of imprisonment.”

They say it’s just one more way for people to understand the seriousness of stopping the spread.

The city says they’re also prepared to issue subpoenas. This is to compel anyone who has tested positive and is refusing to cooperate with contact tracers

