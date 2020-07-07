Advertisement

Coalition to host “Car Protest” to Oppose Border Wall

Practicing social distancing while taking part in the cause
File photo: #NoBorderWall Laredo Coalition
File photo: #NoBorderWall Laredo Coalition(KGNS)
By Justin Reyes
Published: Jul. 7, 2020 at 7:17 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) -A local group is looking to hold a safe protest to oppose the border wall in our area.

A federal lawsuit has been filed by Zapata County and South Texas landowners against the U.S. Department of Homeland Security, U.S. Customs and Border Protection, and the president of the United States.

In support of the legal battle, the No Border Wall Laredo Coalition will be hosting a creative, COVID-safe, car protest around the U.S. Federal Courthouse on Tuesday, July 7th at 10:30 a.m.

The first 14 miles of the border wall will cost taxpayers roughly $275 million dollars.

Over 40 federal laws have been waived to push the project through creating what protesters are saying is an unacceptable constitution free zone in South Texas.

In a press release, local resident Raquel De Anda says, “Our rights are being thrown aside not just because of where we live but who we are. We have heard enough statements by this administration to know that systemic racism is a major factor in how our border community is treated by federal authorities.” 

Copyright 2020 KGNS. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Newscasts

KGNS News Today (7/7/20)

Updated: 25 minutes ago
|
By Justin Reyes
This is the full KGNS News Today show for July 7th, 2020.

Newscasts

6 KGNS News Today

Updated: 48 minutes ago
6a newscast recording

Newscasts

5 KGNS News Today

Updated: 49 minutes ago
6a newscast recording

Newscasts

4 KGNS News Today

Updated: 52 minutes ago
6a newscast recording

Newscasts

3 KGNS News Today

Updated: 54 minutes ago
6a newscast recording

Latest News

Newscasts

2 KGNS News Today

Updated: 56 minutes ago
6a newscast recording

Newscasts

1 KGNS News Today

Updated: 58 minutes ago
6a newscast recording

Local

Border Patrol agents foil human smuggling attempt

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Justin Reyes
Border Patrol agents of the Laredo Sector foiled an alleged human smuggling attempt at the Highway 83 checkpoint.

Local

City of Laredo to offer tax relief to disabled residents

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Justin Reyes
The City of Laredo is looking to lower taxes for disabled residents in our community.

Weather

Stay awake through summer like we own the heat

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Justin Reyes
Looks like another day of hot and humid temperatures as we enter the dog days of summer.