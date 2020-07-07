Coalition to host “Car Protest” to Oppose Border Wall

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) -A local group is looking to hold a safe protest to oppose the border wall in our area.

A federal lawsuit has been filed by Zapata County and South Texas landowners against the U.S. Department of Homeland Security, U.S. Customs and Border Protection, and the president of the United States.

In support of the legal battle, the No Border Wall Laredo Coalition will be hosting a creative, COVID-safe, car protest around the U.S. Federal Courthouse on Tuesday, July 7th at 10:30 a.m.

The first 14 miles of the border wall will cost taxpayers roughly $275 million dollars.

Over 40 federal laws have been waived to push the project through creating what protesters are saying is an unacceptable constitution free zone in South Texas.

In a press release, local resident Raquel De Anda says, “Our rights are being thrown aside not just because of where we live but who we are. We have heard enough statements by this administration to know that systemic racism is a major factor in how our border community is treated by federal authorities.”

