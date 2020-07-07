County Constable Precinct Four seizes marijuana during traffic stop

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) -A routine traffic stop leads to the discovery of roughly 400 pounds of marijuana.

The seizure happened on Thursday, July 2nd when Deputy Constables in Precinct Four attempted to conduct a traffic stop on a suspicious vehicle that ran a stop sign.

The driver of the vehicle refused to stop and sent deputies on a chase which ended near the Fasken Recreation Center.

The vehicle came to a stop and three men got out of the vehicle and fled towards the riverbanks.

One of the suspects was taken into custody and deputies were able to seize five bundles of marijuana worth roughly $175,000.

Copyright 2020 KGNS. All rights reserved.