Advertisement

Early voting continues with safety measures

There is still an abundance of caution as election officials encourage masks, social distancing, and proper hygiene during early voting.
Early voting
Early voting(KGNS)
Published: Jul. 6, 2020 at 7:20 PM CDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - Early voting for the primary run-off election continues this week.

There is still an abundance of caution as election officials encourage masks, social distancing, and proper hygiene.

Polls are open from 8 in the morning until 8 at night. Early voting continues until Friday, July 10th.

Election day is on Tuesday, July 14th.

Copyright 2020 KGNS. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Webb County morgue at capacity

Updated: 5 minutes ago
Webb County is running out of morgue space as the number of COVID-19 deaths continue to rise.

News

Face mask inspections underway at businesses

Updated: 2 hours ago
Inspectors made their rounds to re-visit businesses as they make sure they are enforcing the mandate.

News

KGNS News reports six cases of COVID-19

Updated: 2 hours ago
As the spread of COVID-19 continues, so do the numbers of cases here in our very own KGNS family.

News

Man evaluated at hospital after vehicle stalls

Updated: 3 hours ago
A disabled vehicle ends with several officers at a street in central Laredo.

Latest News

Local

Fourth of July parade honors local veterans

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By Justin Reyes
The local group Border Town Trucks got together at a local parking lot over the weekend to celebrate those who have served in our community.

Local

Boys & Girls Club ends spring semester

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By Justin Reyes
The Boys & Girls Clubs of Laredo is officially ending its spring semester for second to sixth graders due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Local

City Solid Waste Department to collect bulky trash

Updated: 7 hours ago
|
By Justin Reyes
The City Solid Waste Department will be collecting bulky trash and brush for neighborhoods in District One.

Local

Health Authority issues quarantine order for local care facility

Updated: 7 hours ago
|
By Justin Reyes
The order is based on the finding that of one of the healthcare workers that tested positive from the Regent Nursing Home batch also worked at Las Alturas Transitional Care Facility.

Local

Fire officials investigating possible case of arson in South Laredo

Updated: 8 hours ago
|
By Justin Reyes
The Laredo Fire Department is investigating a possible case of arson where a vehicle fire spread to a local home.

Local

Webb County Heritage Foundation organizing Historic Laredo photo contest

Updated: 9 hours ago
|
By Justin Reyes
The Webb County Heritage Foundation is asking local photographers for that perfect historical picture that represents Laredo!