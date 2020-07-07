Early voting continues with safety measures
There is still an abundance of caution as election officials encourage masks, social distancing, and proper hygiene during early voting.
Published: Jul. 6, 2020 at 7:20 PM CDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - Early voting for the primary run-off election continues this week.
There is still an abundance of caution as election officials encourage masks, social distancing, and proper hygiene.
Polls are open from 8 in the morning until 8 at night. Early voting continues until Friday, July 10th.
Election day is on Tuesday, July 14th.
Copyright 2020 KGNS. All rights reserved.