Early voting continues with safety measures

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - Early voting for the primary run-off election continues this week.

There is still an abundance of caution as election officials encourage masks, social distancing, and proper hygiene.

Polls are open from 8 in the morning until 8 at night. Early voting continues until Friday, July 10th.

Election day is on Tuesday, July 14th.

