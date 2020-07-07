Hundreds lined up for free county testing

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - It was a busy week for Webb County and the National Guard as hundreds lined up for a free COVID-19 test last week.

Above is video of dozens of cars lining up on Saturday near the Larga Vista Community Center on Cisneros Street for the exam.

According to the Webb County Judge Tano Tijerina, one thousand COVID tests were administered.

The county is asking residents if you’re gotten tested to please not call the community centers.

The community centers do not have the results. People tested will receive a call or text by the state.

