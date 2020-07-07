KGNS News reports 8 cases of COVID-19

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - Here at KGNS, we are reminding the public to please abide by the social distancing rules and use a face cover while out in public.

As more and more cases continue in the gateway city, so do the numbers of positive COVID cases in our own KGNS family.

As of this morning, we are now reporting eight active cases at the station.

To our KGNS family who are all fighting the virus, we wish you a very speedy recovery.

Copyright 2020 KGNS. All rights reserved.