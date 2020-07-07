LISD & UISD to start school year with remote learning

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) -Local school districts are chalking up plans for the upcoming school year.

During LISD’s special board of trustees meeting, officials voted on remote learning for the first six weeks of the school year.

Students will continue with online learning from August 10th through September 18th.

With the school year a month away, the board had to make a decision and submit their plans to the state as soon as possible.

The school district can still revisit the plan after six weeks to see what the best step is and go from there.

On Tuesday, UISD will also hold a special meeting to decide their plans.

Last week, UISD Superintendent Roberto J. Santos said in an interview that both school districts are working together to have the same plan for the school year.

In a joint statement released from a UISD spokesperson, the district says it is planning on moving forward with remote learning for the first six weeks as well.

