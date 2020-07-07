Nursing home reports second COVID-19 death
KGNS has learned there’s a second death as a result of a COVID-19 outbreak of at the Regent Care Center.
Published: Jul. 7, 2020 at 5:17 PM CDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - KGNS has learned there’s a second death as a result of a COVID-19 outbreak of at the Regent Care Center.
This is a statement provided to KGNS by the city’s health authority. It reads:
“The health authority can confirm a second death at Regent Care Center.
We are seeing a rise in infections among these vulnerable communities, which are related to the increase spread of COVID-19 in our community.
They are pleading with the community to follow the guidelines and to stay home if possible.”
Copyright 2020 KGNS. All rights reserved.