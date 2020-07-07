Advertisement

Nursing home reports second COVID-19 death

KGNS has learned there’s a second death as a result of a COVID-19 outbreak of at the Regent Care Center.
File photo
File photo(KGNS)
Published: Jul. 7, 2020 at 5:17 PM CDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - KGNS has learned there’s a second death as a result of a COVID-19 outbreak of at the Regent Care Center.

This is a statement provided to KGNS by the city’s health authority. It reads:

“The health authority can confirm a second death at Regent Care Center.

We are seeing a rise in infections among these vulnerable communities, which are related to the increase spread of COVID-19 in our community.

They are pleading with the community to follow the guidelines and to stay home if possible.”

Copyright 2020 KGNS. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Local

LISD & UISD to start school year with remote learning

Updated: 4 hours ago
Noon newscast recording

Local

Coalition to host “Car Protest” to Oppose Border Wall

Updated: 4 hours ago
Noon newscast recording

Local

Police investigating death of a man whose body was found at car wash lot

Updated: 4 hours ago
Noon newscast recording

Local

Three patients succumb to COVID-19

Updated: 4 hours ago
The City of Laredo and Webb County have confirmed three new deaths putting our death toll at 32.

Latest News

Local

Bridge officials turn away travelers during Fourth of July weekend

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Justin Reyes
Bridge officials in our sister city say that they returned more than 50 percent of people trying to cross into Mexico during the Fourth of July holiday

Local

Police investigating death of a man whose body was found at car wash lot

Updated: 5 hours ago
The Laredo Police Department is investigating the death of a man that happened Tuesday morning at a local business in central Laredo.

Local

CBP officers seize over 11-million dollars worth of narcotics

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By Justin Reyes
Federal agents seized over 11 million dollars’ worth of meth at a Laredo port of entry over the weekend.

Local

Border Patrol agents render aid to lost individuals

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By Justin Reyes
Border Patrol agents of the Laredo Sector provided medical assistance to those in distress over the holiday weekend.

Local

Zapata County seeing spike in COVID-19 cases

Updated: 7 hours ago
|
By Justin Reyes
Zapata County is seeing a spike in coronavirus cases.

Local

LISD & UISD to start school year with remote learning

Updated: 8 hours ago
|
By Justin Reyes
A local school district is chalking up its plans for the upcoming school year. Meanwhile, UISD is planning on meeting later today to discuss its options.