Nursing home reports second COVID-19 death

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - KGNS has learned there’s a second death as a result of a COVID-19 outbreak of at the Regent Care Center.

This is a statement provided to KGNS by the city’s health authority. It reads:

“The health authority can confirm a second death at Regent Care Center. We are seeing a rise in infections among these vulnerable communities, which are related to the increase spread of COVID-19 in our community. They are pleading with the community to follow the guidelines and to stay home if possible.”

