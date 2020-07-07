Advertisement

Police investigating after human head found on the side of a roadway in Florida

Law enforcement is investigating a human head that was found on the side of a roadway in St. Petersburg.
Published: Jul. 7, 2020
ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (WWSB/Gray News) - Law enforcement is investigating after a human head was found on the side of a roadway in St. Petersburg.

Officials are not releasing additional details at this time.

Police say they discovered the head on the roadway of 38th Avenue South between 31st and 34th Street South in St. Pete. Anyone with any information should call the St. Petersburg Police Department at 727-893-7780.

This story will be updated as more information is received.

