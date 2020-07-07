Police investigating death of a man whose body was found at car wash lot
Body found at intersection of Taylor Street and Marcella Avenue
Published: Jul. 7, 2020 at 11:44 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) -The Laredo Police Department is investigating the death of a man that happened Tuesday morning.
Police were called to the intersection of Taylor Street and Marcella Avenue where a body was found.
A call was made to authorities about a car that had spent the whole night at a car wash lot in the area.
Officers were called out to investigate the scene and found the body of a 40-year-old man.
The medical examiner’s office now has custody of the body.
