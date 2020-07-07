Advertisement

Police investigating death of a man whose body was found at car wash lot

Body found at intersection of Taylor Street and Marcella Avenue
Laredo Police investigating death at Marcella Ave & Taylor St
Laredo Police investigating death at Marcella Ave & Taylor St(KGNS)
Published: Jul. 7, 2020 at 11:44 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) -The Laredo Police Department is investigating the death of a man that happened Tuesday morning.

Police were called to the intersection of Taylor Street and Marcella Avenue where a body was found.

A call was made to authorities about a car that had spent the whole night at a car wash lot in the area.

Officers were called out to investigate the scene and found the body of a 40-year-old man.

The medical examiner’s office now has custody of the body.

Copyright 2020 KGNS. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Local

Three patients succumb to COVID-19

Updated: 5 minutes ago
The City of Laredo and Webb County have confirmed three new deaths putting our death toll at 32.

Local

Bridge officials turn away travelers during Fourth of July weekend

Updated: 24 minutes ago
|
By Justin Reyes
Bridge officials in our sister city say that they returned more than 50 percent of people trying to cross into Mexico during the Fourth of July holiday

Local

CBP officers seize over 11-million dollars worth of narcotics

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Justin Reyes
Federal agents seized over 11 million dollars’ worth of meth at a Laredo port of entry over the weekend.

Local

Border Patrol agents render aid to lost individuals

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Justin Reyes
Border Patrol agents of the Laredo Sector provided medical assistance to those in distress over the holiday weekend.

Latest News

Local

Zapata County seeing spike in COVID-19 cases

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Justin Reyes
Zapata County is seeing a spike in coronavirus cases.

Local

LISD & UISD to start school year with remote learning

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Justin Reyes
A local school district is chalking up its plans for the upcoming school year. Meanwhile, UISD is planning on meeting later today to discuss its options.

Local

Health Authority issues quarantine order for local care facility

Updated: 4 hours ago
6a newscast recording

Local

County Constable Precinct Four seizes marijuana during traffic stop

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Justin Reyes
A routine traffic stop leads to the discovery of roughly 400 pounds of marijuana.

News

Asymptomatic COVID-19 cases may be driving spread, research indicates

Updated: 4 hours ago
Using existing research, scientists have found that silent transmission could be responsible for half of the COVID-19 cases.

Newscasts

KGNS News Today (7/7/20)

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Justin Reyes
This is the full KGNS News Today show for July 7th, 2020.