State sends extra ventilators to local hospitals

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - Local hospitals were in need of extra ventilators over the weekend.

On Sunday, local physician Doctor Ricardo Cigarroa said emergency rooms were flooded with patients in need of intubation, so additional ventilators were provided by the state overnight.

Monday, Laredo Health Authority Doctor Victor Trevino confirmed that the city received 10 ventilators.

He added that hospitals are always in need of more, but for the time being they have some reserved.

However, that can be depleted rather quickly.

