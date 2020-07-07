Stay awake through summer like we own the heat

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) -It looks like we are trapped in another hot and humid summer as temperatures start to increase in our area.

On Tuesday we will start out warm and muggy in the upper 70s/ low 80s and see a high of about 103.

Temperatures are going to stay about the same for Wednesday and Thursday.

Expect nothing but sunny skies with little to no cloud coverage, so don’t expect much shade.

Then on Friday, we will get up to a high of105 and that will remain the same on Saturday.

As we get ready to start next week temperatures will increase to 106.

Now with the humidity and heat index, temperatures could feel as hot as 108 to 110 degrees.

Make sure to stay shaded, stay hydrated and stay safe.

Copyright 2020 KGNS. All rights reserved.