Three patients succumb to COVID-19

First death of patient in late teens
Published: Jul. 7, 2020 at 12:50 PM CDT|Updated: moments ago
LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) -The City of Laredo and Webb County have confirmed three new deaths putting our death toll at 32.

According to a statement released by the city, the 30th death was a young man in his late teens. The patient passed away at his home on Friday, July 3rd, and was later confirmed positive for COVID-19 by the Webb County Medical Examiner.

The 31st death in our community was a woman in her late 60s who had underlying health conditions. She passed away at her home on Monday, July 6th as a result of COVID-19 complications.

The 32nd death was also a woman in her late 50s who had underlying health conditions and was being treated at the Laredo Medical Center where she passed away on July 7th.

The City of Laredo and Webb County officials would like to express their most sincere condolences to the families and friends.

The health department continues to conduct contact investigation on those who have tested positive to determine possible exposure to others. If the health department has not contacted you, there is no need to take any action at this time. If you feel ill, please contact your physician and monitor your symptoms.

Stay home if you are sick and call your doctor. Do not go to the doctor’s office, call your doctor first. If it is an emergency, call 9-1-1.

Please continue to do your part in preventing the spread of all diseases. Follow the guidelines below:

· Follow CDC and WHO guidelines and practice physical distancing

· Wash your hands often with soap and water for at least 20 seconds. Hand sanitizer can be used when soap and water are not readily available.

· It is recommended to wear a mask or face covering

· Avoid touching your face

· Avoid close contact with people who are sick

· Stay home when you're sick

· Cover all coughs and sneezes

· Clean frequently-touched surfaces 

