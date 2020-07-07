Two Nuevo Laredo doctors die from COVID-19

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - El Manana newspaper reported two Nuevo Laredo doctors have lost their lives to COVID-19.

The first is Doctor Javier Ordoñez who was working in the front lines of the virus.

Doctor Ordoñez was working around the clock when the pandemic began. He specifically would help intubate patients depending on the severity of the case.

The second physician passed overnight, according to the newspaper.

Doctor Rafael Benavides, an anesthesiologist who also worked directly with COVID-19 patients, lost his battle with the disease.

Doctor Benavides also served at the state of Tamaulipas hospital in the pediatric unit.

