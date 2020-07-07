Advertisement

UISD continues Grab & Go program during month of July

Feeding their students during the dog days of summer
By Justin Reyes
Published: Jul. 7, 2020
LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) -Although school is out for the summer, a local school district is continuing its efforts in making sure that no student goes hungry during the break.

Over a million grab and go meals have been distributed by the United ISD Child Nutrition Department.

The school district has been providing meals to its students since the schools’ shutdown back in March due to the pandemic.

There are 18 campuses and nine bus routes available for the students.

Each kit includes breakfast, and lunch and is distributed in the front parking area of each site on a drive-thru basis.

The grab and go distribution will remain active until July 31st and are served Monday through Friday from 10 a.m. to 11:30 a.m.

For more information, you can contact the UISD Child Nutrition Department at 473-6556.

