Webb County morgue at capacity

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - Webb County is running out of morgue space as the number of COVID-19 deaths continue to rise.

During Monday’s media briefing, county Judge Tano Tijerina said the county’s medical examiner, Dr. Corinne Stern, says she is in dire need of more space.

Judge Tijerina says in response to the number of bodies coming in that he’s requested an additional portable unit, as well as a larger one.

The judge also mentioned he is asking the state to provide more free testing after last week’s tests numbered 1,000.

In a separate plea, he asked those who tested to please not call the community center for results. He says the state will reach out with results.

