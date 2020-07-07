Advertisement

Zapata County seeing spike in COVID-19 cases

Four new cases
Zapata County
Zapata County(KGNS)
By Justin Reyes
Published: Jul. 7, 2020 at 10:34 AM CDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) -Zapata County is seeing a spike in coronavirus cases.

As of right now, they have for more positive cases.

One is a teenage girl, two are men in their 30s and another is a woman in her 30s.

So far they are at 62 total cases and sadly one Zapata resident has passed away.

The patients are currently isolated. DSHS is supporting Zapata County in identifying any close contacts of the patient so they can be isolated and monitored for symptoms.

The Texas Department of State Health Services (DSHS) Public Health Region 11 is reminding the public that it is conducting contact investigation on persons who have tested positive to determine possible exposure to others. If the health department has not contacted you, there is no need to take any action at this time.

