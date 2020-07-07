Advertisement

Zapata ISD distributes survey for back to school feedback

The district says they have the flexibility to provide full remote learning for those parents who prefer that, as well as a hybrid approach, which means both face to face and online instruction.
Zapata County ISD
Zapata County ISD(KGNS)
Published: Jul. 7, 2020 at 5:52 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - In an effort to gather input from teachers and parents, Zapata County ISD is asking to participate in a survey.

The survey is to get feedback on their plans they have put in place for the new school year.

Based on the guidance from the Texas Education Agency, Zapata district officials have already published their back to school plan.

The district says they have the flexibility to provide full remote learning for those parents who prefer that, as well as a hybrid approach, which means both face to face and online instruction.

The survey is now open and parents, teachers, and students have until Sunday, July 12th to fill it out.

Copyright 2020 KGNS. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

KGNS News reports 8 cases of COVID-19

Updated: 1 hour ago
As more and more cases continue in the gateway city, so do the numbers of positive COVID cases in our own KGNS family.

News

Nursing home reports second COVID-19 death

Updated: 1 hours ago
KGNS has learned there’s a second death as a result of a COVID-19 outbreak of at the Regent Care Center.

Local

LISD & UISD to start school year with remote learning

Updated: 6 hours ago
Noon newscast recording

Local

Coalition to host “Car Protest” to Oppose Border Wall

Updated: 6 hours ago
Noon newscast recording

Latest News

Local

Police investigating death of a man whose body was found at car wash lot

Updated: 6 hours ago
Noon newscast recording

Local

Three patients succumb to COVID-19

Updated: 6 hours ago
The City of Laredo and Webb County have confirmed three new deaths putting our death toll at 32.

Local

Bridge officials turn away travelers during Fourth of July weekend

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By Justin Reyes
Bridge officials in our sister city say that they returned more than 50 percent of people trying to cross into Mexico during the Fourth of July holiday

Local

Police investigating death of a man whose body was found at car wash lot

Updated: 7 hours ago
The Laredo Police Department is investigating the death of a man that happened Tuesday morning at a local business in central Laredo.

Local

CBP officers seize over 11-million dollars worth of narcotics

Updated: 7 hours ago
|
By Justin Reyes
Federal agents seized over 11 million dollars’ worth of meth at a Laredo port of entry over the weekend.

Local

Border Patrol agents render aid to lost individuals

Updated: 7 hours ago
|
By Justin Reyes
Border Patrol agents of the Laredo Sector provided medical assistance to those in distress over the holiday weekend.