Zapata ISD distributes survey for back to school feedback

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - In an effort to gather input from teachers and parents, Zapata County ISD is asking to participate in a survey.

The survey is to get feedback on their plans they have put in place for the new school year.

Based on the guidance from the Texas Education Agency, Zapata district officials have already published their back to school plan.

The district says they have the flexibility to provide full remote learning for those parents who prefer that, as well as a hybrid approach, which means both face to face and online instruction.

The survey is now open and parents, teachers, and students have until Sunday, July 12th to fill it out.

