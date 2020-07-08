Border Patrol agents recover stolen vehicle being used to transport illegal aliens

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) -Border Patrol agents apprehended a group of illegal immigrants that were allegedly being transported in a stolen vehicle.

The incident happened on July 6th when agents at the Hebbronville station responded to a suspicious truck traveling northbound on Farm to Market Road 649 near Oilton.

Agents say the vehicle crashed through a gate and continued traveling through ranches while destroying several fences in the process.

Air and Marine Operations searched the area where the vehicle was abandoned and were able to find nine illegal immigrants from Guatemala, Honduras, and Mexico.

They were all taken into custody and the vehicle was turned over to the Webb County Sheriff’s Office.

