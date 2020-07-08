Border Patrol agents rescue driver from submerged vehicle

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) -Border Patrol agents of the Laredo Sector rescued a driver from a submerged vehicle in downtown Laredo.

The incident happened on July 7th when agents saw that a vehicle had plunged into the Rio Grande near the Gateway to the America’s Bridge.

Without hesitation, agents were able to rescue the driver and get him to safety.

Agents stayed with the driver until EMS and the Laredo Police Department arrived at the scene.

