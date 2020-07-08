Advertisement

CBP officers seize nearly a million dollars worth of narcotics

Officers find meth and heroin concealed within driver's belongings
U.S. Customs and Border Protection officers seize meth and heroin
U.S. Customs and Border Protection officers seize meth and heroin(KGNS)
By Justin Reyes
Published: Jul. 8, 2020 at 10:23 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) -U.S. Customs and Border Protection nearly a million dollars’ worth of hard narcotics at a Laredo port of entry over the weekend.

The seizure happened on Sunday, July 5th when a CBP officer at the Juarez Lincoln Bridge referred a Nissan Pathfinder to secondary inspection.

The vehicle was driven by a 27-year-old U.S. Citizen traveling from Mexico.

After utilizing a non-intrusive imaging scan, officers were able to find 16 pounds of heroin, and 26 pounds of meth concealed within the driver’s belongings.

The drugs combined had an estimated street value of $974,035.

CBP officers seized the narcotics and the case was turned over to Homeland Security.

Copyright 2020 KGNS. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Local

Border Patrol agents rescue driver from submerged vehicle

Updated: 36 minutes ago
Border Patrol agents of the Laredo Sector rescued a driver from a submerged vehicle in downtown Laredo.

Local

Nuevo Laredo employees upset over safety protocols

Updated: 52 minutes ago
The union leader for factory workers in Nuevo Laredo says only two companies have reported positive cases which have also included deaths.

Local

Triumph Public High School announces remote learning

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Justin Reyes
As a result of the ongoing COVID-19 crisis, Triumph Public High School has announced that it will implement its remote learning program.

Local

Off-duty police sergeant arrested for DUI

Updated: 3 hours ago
A law enforcement officer is facing charges for allegedly driving under the influence over the weekend.

Latest News

Local

Border Patrol agents recover stolen vehicle being used to transport illegal aliens

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Justin Reyes
Agents searched a ranch area near Oilton and found nine illegal aliens.

Newscasts

KGNS News Today (7/8/20)

Updated: 4 hours ago
This is the full KGNS News Today show for July 8th, 2020.

Newscasts

6 KGNS News Today

Updated: 4 hours ago
6a newscast recording

Newscasts

5 KGNS News Today

Updated: 4 hours ago
6a newscast recording

Newscasts

4 KGNS News Today

Updated: 4 hours ago
6a newscast recording

Newscasts

3 KGNS News Today

Updated: 4 hours ago
6a newscast recording