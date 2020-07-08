CBP officers seize nearly a million dollars worth of narcotics

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) -U.S. Customs and Border Protection nearly a million dollars’ worth of hard narcotics at a Laredo port of entry over the weekend.

The seizure happened on Sunday, July 5th when a CBP officer at the Juarez Lincoln Bridge referred a Nissan Pathfinder to secondary inspection.

The vehicle was driven by a 27-year-old U.S. Citizen traveling from Mexico.

After utilizing a non-intrusive imaging scan, officers were able to find 16 pounds of heroin, and 26 pounds of meth concealed within the driver’s belongings.

The drugs combined had an estimated street value of $974,035.

CBP officers seized the narcotics and the case was turned over to Homeland Security.

