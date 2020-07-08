City and county confirms four new COVID-19 related deaths

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) -City and county officials have confirmed four new deaths as a result of COVID-19 complications, putting our death toll at 36.

According to a statement sent from the city, the 33rd death was a female resident in her early 80s who had an underlying health condition. The patient passed away at a local nursing home on Tuesday, July 7th.

Meanwhile, the 34th death was a man in his late 60s who had underlying health conditions and was being treated at Doctor’s Hospital. He passed away on Wednesday, July 8th.

The 35th death was a man in his early 40s with underlying health conditions and was also being treated at Doctors Hospital.

And the 36th death was a woman in her early 90s who had underlying health conditions.

The patient passed away at a local nursing home on Saturday, July 4th.

The City of Laredo Health Authority Dr. Victor Treviño issued a quarantine order for Laredo Nursing and Rehabilitation Center due to five patients and one staff member having tested positive for COVID-19.

The City of Laredo Health Department continues to conduct contact investigations on those who have tested positive to determine possible exposure to others. If the health department has not contacted you, there is no need to take any action at this time. If you feel ill, please contact your physician and monitor your symptoms.

City officials are urging residents to do your part in preventing the spread of all diseases by following the guidelines below:

• Follow CDC and WHO guidelines and practice physical distancing

• Wash your hands often with soap and water for at least 20 seconds. Hand sanitizer can be used when soap and water are not readily available.

• It is recommended to wear a mask or face covering

• Avoid touching your face

• Avoid close contact with people who are sick

• Stay home when you're sick

• Cover all coughs and sneezes

• Clean frequently-touched surfaces

Copyright 2020 KGNS. All rights reserved.