Cruel and unusual summer

By Justin Reyes
Published: Jul. 8, 2020 at 4:08 AM CDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - Prepare for another hot and humid summer day!

We will start our Wednesday morning mostly cloudy and in the upper 80s. As we head into the afternoon temperatures will increase to 102 but with the humidity and heat index it could feel like 110 by the afternoon.

On Thursday, temperatures will feel even hotter with a high of 103 and a heat index of up to 108 or even 113.

These summer temperatures aren’t going anywhere. On Friday, we are looking at a high of 104.

If you are hoping for a break this weekend, it doesn’t look like it; temperatures will be 106 Saturday and 107 Sunday.

Next week, we will continue to see triple-digit temperatures at 106 for Monday and Tuesday.

Try to find ways to beat the heat or stay indoors and crank up that AC because it’s going to be another scorching hot week.

