Advertisement

FDA warns labs of COVID-19 test with false positives

Published: Jul. 8, 2020 at 8:49 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - The Food and Drug Administration is warning labs and healthcare providers that a common COVID-19 test is providing false positive results.

The BD Max System COVID-19 diagnostic test from Becton Dickinson is showing an error rate of 3-percent false positives.

The nasal swab based test was given an emergency authorization from the FDA on April 8.

The FDA is recommending patients confirm their results with an alternative authorized test.

The company is working with the FDA to resolve the problem.

Copyright 2020 CNN. All rights reserved. Gray Media Group, Inc., contributed to this report.

Latest News

National

Months into crisis, Americans face frustrating test delays

Updated: moments ago
|
By CHRISTOPHER WEBER Associated Press
Labs are reporting shortages of materials and don’t have enough workers to process the tests, leading to severe backups that could worsen as economies reopen and new infections emerge.

Coronavirus

Trump threatens to cut federal aid if schools don’t reopen

Updated: 18 minutes ago
|
By COLLIN BINKLEY AP Education Writer
The president unleashed his threat on Twitter.

Local

Triumph Public High School announces remote learning

Updated: 27 minutes ago
|
By Justin Reyes
As a result of the ongoing COVID-19 crisis, Triumph Public High School has announced that it will implement its remote learning program.

National Politics

Bailout or raise prices? The battle over how to save the Postal Service

Updated: 31 minutes ago
|

National

Case of bubonic plague confirmed by Chinese authorities

Updated: 31 minutes ago
China has closed a city in its Inner Mongolia region after a case of bubonic plague was identified.

Latest News

National Politics

Supreme Court sides with Catholic schools in employment suit

Updated: 32 minutes ago
The justices had previously said in a unanimous 2012 decision that the Constitution prevents ministers from suing their churches for employment discrimination.

Coronavirus

Many COVID patients don't know where they caught it

Updated: 55 minutes ago
|
Many of the folks who get coronavirus aren't sure where they got it.

National Politics

Supreme Court sides with Trump in birth control opt-out case

Updated: 55 minutes ago
|
By JESSICA GRESKO Associated Press
The high court on Wednesday said 7-2 the administration acted properly when it allowed more employers who cite a religious or moral objection to opt out of covering birth control.

National

20 named storms predicted for 2020 hurricane season

Updated: 1 hour ago
This is the earliest the Colorado State University research team’s prediction was this high.

Coronavirus

Famed clothier Brooks Brothers files for bankruptcy

Updated: 1 hour ago
The coronavirus pandemic pushed the 200-year-old company to seek Chapter 11 protection Wednesday.

National

Harvard, MIT sue to block ICE rule on international students

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By COLLIN BINKLEY AP Education Writer
The lawsuit, filed in Boston's federal court, seeks to prevent federal immigration authorities from enforcing the rule.