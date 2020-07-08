Former county correctional officer accused of sex related offenses

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - A former Webb County correctional officer is accused of several sex related offenses.

Roberto Seca, 29 years old, was arrested and charged with sexual coercion and sexual assault.

Seca was arrested on June 30th and before his arrest he resigned from his position at the jail.

Seca, if convicted, could face a fine up to $10,000 and face two to twenty years in prison.

Sheriff Martin Cuellar issued a statement that says, “Even though he is a former employee, I remind the public that as representatives of this agency and the community, our officers are held to a higher standard on or off duty. We will move forward and let justice take its course.”

