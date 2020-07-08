Here is the latest Texas sports news from The Associated Press

PHOENIX (AP) — Robbie Ray already knew 2020 would be a big season for his financial future because it's his last one before becoming a free agent. Now the Arizona Diamondbacks left-hander will have fewer chances to make a strong impression, with the schedule shortened to 60 games due to the coronavirus pandemic. He'll likely get 11 or 12 starts instead of the usual 30-plus. Ray came to summer camp in great shape and threw nearly 80 pitches during a live batting practice session Sunday. He's one of several major league players who have plenty to prove over the next two months as baseball tries to get going.

UNDATED (AP) — A number of positive coronavirus tests and some postponed games mark the opening of the MLS is Back tournament starting Wednesday in Florida. FC Dallas was forced to withdraw and Nashville SC's opener was pushed back because of positive tests. Major League Soccer's teams are being sequestered at two resorts at Walt Disney World for the duration of the monthlong tournament, which will be played without fans. Orlando City plays Inter Miami in the first game.

UNDATED (AP) — As baseball nears the two-week countdown to the start of its delayed season, the coronavirus pandemic continues to keep more players off the field. The latest big name to be sidelined by a positive test for the virus is Eduardo Rodriguez. He was expected to start on opening day for the Boston Red Sox. The San Francisco Giants suspended workouts at Oracle Park as they awaited the results of weekend tests. The Chicago Cubs’ workout was delayed. Red Sox prospect Bobby Dalbec also tested positive for the virus. The Washington Nationals and Houston Astros resumed workouts after canceling practices on Monday because of testing delays.

UNDATED (AP) — Cody Bellinger was well on his way to the NL MVP Award with 20 homers in the first 60 games for the Los Angeles Dodgers last season. Justin Verlander's nine wins for the AL champion Houston Astros matched the most in two decades for an eventual Cy Young winner in his team's first 60 games. After 60 games this year, the regular season will be over. The schedule is 102 games shorter than usual because of the coronavirus pandemic. Hall of Fame players Tony Gwynn and Chipper Jones could have been .400 hitters in 60-game seasons.

HOUSTON (AP) — The Houston Rockets have signed free agent forward Luc Mbah a Moute. This will be the second stint with the Rockets for Mbah a Moute, who played 61 games for Houston in the 2017-18 season. The 33-year-old is a 12-year NBA veteran who has also played for the Bucks, Kings, Timberwolves and 76ers. He hasn’t played in the league since he was released by the Clippers in April 2019. Mbah a Moute has averaged 6.4 points and 4.1 rebounds in 686 games, including 453 starts.

UNDATED (AP) — Practice facilities in the NBA have been open for a couple of months, with one major element missing from them. No team has had an actual practice yet. Most of the work that has gone on in those buildings during the NBA’s shutdown has been voluntary, and all of it has been of the individual variety — one player working at one basket with one ball. That changes starting Thursday, when the first handful of teams at the Disney complex will be permitted to have full-fledged practices again.

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — The director of the board for the State Fair of Texas says the 2020 event has been cancelled due to COVID-19 concerns. Board chair Gina Norris said Tuesday that health and safety were the top prioirty. Dallas Mayor Eric Johnson says the fair made the safe and responsible decision. Dallas County has reported more than 27,000 confirmed COVID-19 cases. Statewide, Texas has confirmed more than 198,000 cases. The board said the future of football games traditionally played at the Cotton Bowl Stadium during the fair, including the University of Texas and University of Oklahoma Red River Rivalry, will be decided by the NCAA, conferences and participating universities.