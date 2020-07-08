Lawsuit filed over border wall

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - A lawsuit filed Monday night alleges that the Trump Administration is trying to create a constitution free zone as it relates to the proposed border wall.

The plaintiffs in the case include Zapata County and a few south Texas landowners.

“This lawsuit argues that the government does not have a right to treat us differently simply because we live on the border.”

Landowner Melissa Cigarroa along with other landowners and Zapata County are challenging President Trump, Homeland Security, and Customs and Border Protection over the miles and miles of border wall set to be built in our area.

They argue that Trump’s executive order, which requested agencies to find border wall location and expedite the process, is deeply rooted in hostility towards Mexicans, Mexican Americans, and those who live on the border.

In the lawsuit they will seek protection through their Fifth Amendment right for equal protection.

“As Americans, we will not allow neither to be discriminated against or for land to be taken for a capricious whim, a silly campaign promise, and will cause massive environmental destruction that will effect my community and my family, my children and their children, so that is why we are standing up against this effort to denigrate our culture, to denigrate our community. We will not allow it because we are Americans.”

Many advocates and members of the No Border Wall Coalition stopped by the federal courthouse in downtown Laredo to show support for the action.

“The shoes you see all around me are a representation of all the landowners who were unable to make it today but are still a part of this fight.”

After the demonstration, members of the lawsuit including Attorney Carlos Flores spoke out on the decision.

Flores tells us it will be a uphill battle but are confident in their argument.

“Hopefully, get a ruling that at a minimum stops the border wall construction at Zapata County’s bird sanctuary, and hopefully we are able to pause the border wall construction in Webb and Zapata County.”

Organizers made sure to put all COVID safety measures in place like protesting in vehicles, as well as keeping with social distancing and wearing face masks.

