Local animal shelter announces adoptions by appointment only

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) -Although times are “rough” right now, a local animal shelter is looking to make some changes to its policies when it comes to pet adoptions.

In an effort to keep both the public and staff safe, the Laredo Animal Care Services shelter will manage adoptions by appointments only starting Monday of next week.

The shelter will be limiting parties to two individuals only regardless of age.

Adoptions will be available by appointment only from Monday to Friday from 10:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. Adoptions will remain free on Tuesday only from 10:00 am to 2:00 pm.

Appointments will be scheduled every 30 minutes and can be made by calling 956-625-1860.

