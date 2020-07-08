Nuevo Laredo doctor claims COVID-19 is not airborne

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - COVID-19 cannot be transmitted through airborne particles, at least that’s what one doctor in Nuevo Laredo is saying.

Doctor Jaime Emilio Gutierrez, who is in charge of medical services for the City of Nuevo Laredo, is clarifying rumors on social media pages.

According to Doctor Gutierrez, the coronavirus can’t be passed through air particles.

He claims that it is impossible for the the particles that carry the virus to travel after a person coughs since they will automatically fall on the floor.

Gutierrez recommends everyone follow the safety protocols that we already know, such as social distancing and wearing a mask to stop the spread of COVID-19.

