Advertisement

Nuevo Laredo doctor claims COVID-19 is not airborne

Doctor Jaime Emilio Gutierrez, who is in charge of medical services for the City of Nuevo Laredo, is clarifying rumors on social media pages.
Published: Jul. 7, 2020 at 11:03 PM CDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - COVID-19 cannot be transmitted through airborne particles, at least that’s what one doctor in Nuevo Laredo is saying.

Doctor Jaime Emilio Gutierrez, who is in charge of medical services for the City of Nuevo Laredo, is clarifying rumors on social media pages.

According to Doctor Gutierrez, the coronavirus can’t be passed through air particles.

He claims that it is impossible for the the particles that carry the virus to travel after a person coughs since they will automatically fall on the floor.

Gutierrez recommends everyone follow the safety protocols that we already know, such as social distancing and wearing a mask to stop the spread of COVID-19.

Copyright 2020 KGNS. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Lawsuit filed over border wall

Updated: 1 hours ago
Webb and Zapata County landowners are challenging President Trump, Homeland Security, and Customs and Border Protection over the miles and mile of border wall set to be built in our area.

News

Former county correctional officer accused of sex related offenses

Updated: 3 hours ago
Roberto Seca, 29 years old, was arrested and charged with sexual coercion and sexual assault.

News

KGNS News reports 8 cases of COVID-19

Updated: 5 hours ago
As more and more cases continue in the gateway city, so do the numbers of positive COVID cases in our own KGNS family.

News

Zapata ISD distributes survey for back to school feedback

Updated: 5 hours ago
The district says they have the flexibility to provide full remote learning for those parents who prefer that, as well as a hybrid approach, which means both face to face and online instruction.

Latest News

News

Nursing home reports second COVID-19 death

Updated: 6 hours ago
KGNS has learned there’s a second death as a result of a COVID-19 outbreak of at the Regent Care Center.

Local

LISD & UISD to start school year with remote learning

Updated: 10 hours ago
Noon newscast recording

Local

Coalition to host “Car Protest” to Oppose Border Wall

Updated: 10 hours ago
Noon newscast recording

Local

Police investigating death of a man whose body was found at car wash lot

Updated: 10 hours ago
Noon newscast recording

Local

Three patients succumb to COVID-19

Updated: 10 hours ago
The City of Laredo and Webb County have confirmed three new deaths putting our death toll at 32.

Local

Bridge officials turn away travelers during Fourth of July weekend

Updated: 11 hours ago
|
By Justin Reyes
Bridge officials in our sister city say that they returned more than 50 percent of people trying to cross into Mexico during the Fourth of July holiday